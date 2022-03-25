Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,694. The company has a market cap of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

