Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rollins also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. 771,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,883. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

