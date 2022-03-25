Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

