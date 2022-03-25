Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.
About Stericycle (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
