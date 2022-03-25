Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $45.70

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of analysts have commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 152,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,694. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

