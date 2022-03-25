Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$12.29

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$497.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.