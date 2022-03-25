Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $66.61

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.61.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE BAM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

