Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

