Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $49.67

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 109,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.