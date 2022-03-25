Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target at $41.57

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCAF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

