Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $171.93

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $187.75. 855,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,538. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

