Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$60.64

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.64.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,305. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$23.07 and a one year high of C$55.74.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

