Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $76.40

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE ZIM traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 99.42%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

