Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.