Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

NYSE:BBU opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

