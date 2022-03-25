Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 20,214 shares.The stock last traded at $29.16 and had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 121,440 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

