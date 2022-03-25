Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.11. 1,614,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.64. The company has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $337.27 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

