BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BSQUARE by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

