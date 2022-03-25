Burt W. Podbere Sells 13,282 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

