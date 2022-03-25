Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.68. 11,401,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,701,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

