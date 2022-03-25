Busey Wealth Management Acquires 343 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

