Busey Wealth Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.