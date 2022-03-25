Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.98. 1,451,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,155,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

