Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.06. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.60 and a 52 week high of $697.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

