ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Reaches $666,267.01

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $666,267.01 and $34,013.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.