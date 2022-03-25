Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 1,275,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $571,349,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after buying an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

