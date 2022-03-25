Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MAV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.90. 42,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.80.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile
