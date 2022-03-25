Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MAV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.90. 42,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.80.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

