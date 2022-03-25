Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Target Price to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

About Waterloo Brewing (Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

