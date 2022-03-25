Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Target Price to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
About Waterloo Brewing (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF)
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.