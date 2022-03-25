Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.57. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 23,086 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0412 dividend. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.