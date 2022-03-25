Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.25

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.25 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 958699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.