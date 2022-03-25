Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.74

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$168.74 and last traded at C$168.34, with a volume of 310452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$167.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$117.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8652439 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.