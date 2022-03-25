Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.99

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$79.99 and last traded at C$79.79, with a volume of 3126514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$77.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,232,630.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

