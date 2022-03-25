Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.99

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$79.99 and last traded at C$79.79, with a volume of 3126514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at C$137,003,136.10. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,294 shares of company stock worth $15,232,630.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

