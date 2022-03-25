CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.47 and traded as high as C$8.60. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 208,863 shares.

DBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

The company has a market cap of C$731.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

