Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $121.44 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

