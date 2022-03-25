Capital One Financial Weighs in on Bird Global Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bird Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Bird Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,443,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

