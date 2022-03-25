Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $563.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

