Capita’s (CPI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPI. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CPI opened at GBX 20.52 ($0.27) on Thursday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £345.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.85.

In other news, insider John Cresswell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($13,033.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,305.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

