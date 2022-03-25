Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,955,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

