Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

CCL stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

