Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

