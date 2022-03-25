Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 1,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.