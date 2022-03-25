Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.91. 23,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,706,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

