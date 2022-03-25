Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) will report sales of $43.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.75 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $201.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $205.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 930,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

