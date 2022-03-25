CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

