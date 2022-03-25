CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.
Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
