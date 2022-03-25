Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPTN. Maxim Group began coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Cepton stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Cepton has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $80.16.
Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
