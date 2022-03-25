CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.89 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $10.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of CF stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,286. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

