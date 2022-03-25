Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIAFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 2,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

