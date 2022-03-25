ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) vs. Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 6 0 2.86 ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 25.61 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -11.94

Volta Inc – Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Volta Inc – Class A on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

