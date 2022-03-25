Charles Goode Acquires 3,063 Shares of Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode purchased 3,063 shares of Australian United Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.45 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$28,951.48 ($21,445.54).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Get Australian United Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.