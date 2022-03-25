Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.
NYSE:GTLS opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $144,000.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
