Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

